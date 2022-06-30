Thursday, 30 June 2022

Updated 4.45 pm

Man airlifted off vessel off Banks Peninsula coast

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A rescue operation took place off the coast of Banks Peninsula. Photo: File image
    A rescue operation took place off the coast of Banks Peninsula. Photo: File image

    A seriously injured 33-year-old man has been airlifted off a vessel off the coast of Christchurch.

    A safety locator beacon was activated off Banks Peninsula just before 2pm today, 22 to 24 nautical miles from Lyttelton Harbour.

    The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent with extra fuel on board to search for the vessel.

    A safety locator beacon was activated about 22 to 24 nautical miles off the coast. Photo: Supplied
    A safety locator beacon was activated about 22 to 24 nautical miles off the coast. Photo: Supplied

    The New Zealand Herald understands that the man was winched off a commercial fishing boat five nautical miles from Okains Bay with serious to moderate injuries.

    He was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter