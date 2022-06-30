Man airlifted off vessel off Banks Peninsula coast

A rescue operation took place off the coast of Banks Peninsula. Photo: File image

A seriously injured 33-year-old man has been airlifted off a vessel off the coast of Christchurch.

A safety locator beacon was activated off Banks Peninsula just before 2pm today, 22 to 24 nautical miles from Lyttelton Harbour.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent with extra fuel on board to search for the vessel.

A safety locator beacon was activated about 22 to 24 nautical miles off the coast. Photo: Supplied

The New Zealand Herald understands that the man was winched off a commercial fishing boat five nautical miles from Okains Bay with serious to moderate injuries.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital.