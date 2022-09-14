Man arrested after cyclist critically injured in crash

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after an alleged hit and run involving a cyclist in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash in which a cyclist was critically injured on Linwood Ave just before 4pm.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges of failing to stop without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to help them piece together the circumstances of the collision. If you know anything about the incident call 105 and quote number P051898055.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.