Man arrested after police car stolen in Christchurch

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a police car. Photo: File

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a police car in Christchurch on Saturday morning.

The man allegedly stole the police car after he was bitten by a police dog and was on the run in the city throughout the weekend.

The officer’s ID card and a petrol card were also reportedly stolen in the process.

A number of search warrants were executed on Monday morning in relation to the incident and the man was subsequently arrested.

A police spokesperson said he will now face a number of charges and will be put before the court in due course.

“The incident will be subject to a district review.”

The man had suffered a dog bite after stealing the car during the incident but managed to evade arrest and then run over to the police dog handler’s car, which had been left running, police said.

He then fled by driving it away.

Other police cars pursued the man for a short time but lost sight of the stolen car, police said.

The car was discovered abandoned on Sheppard Pl in St Albans about 8.05am.