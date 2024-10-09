Man arrested after spate of burglaries

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a series of house burglaries over the past few months, predominantly in Christchurch’s hill suburbs.

Between July and October, police received several burglary reports which they believed were linked to the same offender.

In each case, the burglaries took place in homes that were temporarily unoccupied, often while the occupants were on holiday.

"The 39-year-old man currently faces five charges of burglary and enquiries are ongoing to establish his links to additional offences," a police spokesperson said.

"This serves as a timely reminder to anyone leaving their property unattended for a period of time to take steps to make sure it’s secure.

"Burglars are largely opportunistic. Alarms will help discourage any burglar looking for easy entry.

"Locks on windows and doors can be effective, as well as security signage, CCTV, alarms and sensor lights.

"Be wary of posting too much information on social media about holiday or travel plans, or photos of inside your home, as this can make your property a vulnerable target while you’re away.

"Keep in contact with your neighbours, and let each other know if you notice anything unusual.

"Call police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious at your home or a neighbours.

"When reporting activity it’s helpful to take note of the number of people, clothing they wear, and any vehicles present."