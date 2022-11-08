Man arrested after worker assaulted at Linwood store

The Asian Mart store on Worcester St. Photo: Google

A man has been arrested after assaulting a staff member at a store on Worcester St in Christchurch.

Police received a report of a robbery at the Linwood store about 7.40pm on Monday.

The incident took place at the Pinoy ASIAN MART (Filipino Grocery Store), Chris Lynch Media reported.

“The offender assaulted a staff member and then left the store," a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff treated a person at the scene.

The alleged attacker was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob, male assaults female, and injuring with intent to injure.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday.