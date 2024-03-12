Man arrested over Chch powerline tampering, theft

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a recent spate of overhead power line thefts in Christchurch.

Police said they had received a number of reports of this nature across Christchurch.

They said the most recent incidents cut power to 79 homes near Pannell Avenue and left wires exposed near a kindergarten on Mcteigue Road.

Since the weekend, there have been thefts on Halswell Junction, Mcteigue Road, Cable Street, Clifton Terrace, Mount Pleasant Road, Sparks Road, Shaw Avenue and Pannell Avenue, said police.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said the harm this kind of behaviour had the potential to cause was serious.

"Imagine if you were on your way to work, walking children to school or walking the dog and came into contact with exposed wires," he said.

"Our message to offenders is to stop this behaviour before someone gets hurt, including yourself.

"You are putting yourselves and others at extreme risk of electrocution, for such a small return."

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at a Rangiora address in connection to recent overhead power line thefts from January and February in Christchurch.

Police said a man, 42, was arrested and charged with theft and intentional damage causing danger to life.

Officers have spoken with residents and businesses in affected areas and were asking the public for any information that could assist in identifying and locating those involved.

Appley said in a previous instance of power line tampering, a neighbour heard the sound of an angle grinder and notified police, which led to an arrest.

"If you hear anything out of the ordinary overnight, do not think nothing of it.

"We need Christchurch residents to be aware of the risk of exposed or damaged wires - do not touch them and call Orion on 0800 363 9898 straight away," he said.

Police urged residents to ring 111 immediately if they saw anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines, or 105 after the fact.