Man arrested in relation to serious assault in central Christchurch

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault outside a bar in Christchurch at the weekend.
Police were called to the incident on Hereford St about midnight on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said a man was assaulted and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Another man was arrested in relation to the assault, the spokesperson said.
The victim is understood to now be in a stable condition. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.