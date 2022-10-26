Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Man arrested in relation to serious assault in central Christchurch

    One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault outside a bar in Christchurch at the weekend.

    Police were called to the incident on Hereford St about midnight on Sunday.

    A police spokesperson said a man was assaulted and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

    Another man was arrested in relation to the assault, the spokesperson said.

    The victim is understood to now be in a stable condition. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.