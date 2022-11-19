Man bitten by police dog flees in handler's car in Christchurch

A man has been chased and bitten by a police dog in Christchurch but still managed to evade capture by stealing the pursuing officer’s car and fleeing.

As the man fled in the stolen car, two other police vehicles also collided, causing minor damage to the vehicles.

Police said they’ve launched an investigation into the incident, which took place in Hoon Hay this morning.

It began when police were called to the suburb and located “an offender”.

The man was bitten by the police dog but managed to evade arrest and then run over to the dog-handler’s car, which had been left running, police said.

He then fled by driving it away.

Other police cars pursued the man for a short time but lost sight of the stolen car, police said.

The car was discovered abandoned on Sheppard Pl in St Albans about 8.05am.

“Staff immediately conducted area inquiries to find the man, however, he has not been located at this stage,” police said.

They said the officer’s ID card and a petrol card were stolen but no other police equipment was taken.

The vehicle was to be towed and forensically examined.

“During the pursuit of the vehicle, two patrol vehicles also collided at the intersection of Straven Rd and Rata St,” police said.

“There were no injuries. The patrol cars sustained moderate damage. An internal investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”

Police are also still seeking the man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.