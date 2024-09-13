Man charged after police pursuit

A 54-year-old motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after a police pursuit in Christchurch last night.

Police said the person of interest was seen in a vehicle on Wilsons Road about 5.40pm on Thursday.

The vehicle failed to pull over for police on Port Hills Rd. It then stopped at the intersection of Clarendon Tce and Sheldon St and the driver attempted to flee.

The 54-year-old driver, who had a warrant out for his arrest due to previous charges and bail breaches, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, and assault, police said.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

A witness told chrislynchmedia.com multiple police cars could be seen pursuing a yellow van at "very high speed for a busy residential area".

The witness told chrislynchmedia.com: "I have grave concerns for my children and others growing up in Woolston with the increasing number of police pursuits in the area."