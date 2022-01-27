Man charged after serious crash in Christchurch last night

A 20-year-old man is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with allegedly stealing a car before being involved in a serious crash last night.

A police spokesperson said the man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, driving while suspended, and failing to stop.

Police initially tried to pull the driver over in Redwood about 8.40pm on Wednesday after the stolen vehicle was spotted in Burwood, the spokesperson said.

But the driver fled police. The officers did not pursue the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The driver then allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Belfast. One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries and another was treated at the scene of the crash.

Two people were arrested following the crash.