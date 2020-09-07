Monday, 7 September 2020

Man charged with murder makes first court appearance

    A Christchurch man charged with an early-morning murder yesterday has had his first court appearance.

    Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am, where a 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

    The victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

    A 31-year-old – who has been granted interim name suppression - was arrested at the scene.

    He appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Tony Couch on Monday morning charged with murder.

    The accused was dressed in his street clothes – a plaid shirt and blue cut-off pants – and silently stared into space with wide eyes for much of the appearance.

    He was remanded in custody until September 25.

    Earlier police said one person was "assisting police with our inquiries" and no one else was being sought.

    A guard was in place at the property yesterday.

