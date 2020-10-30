Man charged over Christchurch break-ins, attempted rape 'very sorry'

A man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court on five separate home invasions, all committed yesterday morning.

The 45-year-old is charged with five counts of burglary, three of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, and one of strangulation.

Asked by Judge Quentin Hix if he had anything to say, the man, who has been granted interim name suppression, said he was very sorry for what had happened.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody for three weeks while he is appointed a lawyer.

The police say the incidents all happened in Upper Riccarton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie says the five women at the centre of them all showed extreme courage and are being provided with support.