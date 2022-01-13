Man charged over death of homeless woman in New Brighton keeps name secret

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court for the second time on Thursday in relation to the death of a homeless woman in Christchurch.

Police were called to reports of an assault near the Countdown supermarket on Hawke St, New Brighton, at 10.40pm yesterday. The victim, a woman in her 40s who was reportedly homeless, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and died while being transported to hospital.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder this morning.

ogen5pqbxwoajh7ru7twsnstde.jpg A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman. Photo: George Heard

He made a brief appearance at Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning, charged with the murder of "a person unknown". But the case was delayed to allow duty lawyer Phillip Allan to speak to him.

The man appeared via video-link but all details of his court appearance were suppressed by Judge Gerard Lynch. The judge also suppressed his name until the later appearance.

The man, whose address is given as a property in central Christchurch, is charged with murder of "a person unknown".

He was remanded in custody to the High Court after a second brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court at 2.15pm.

A media application to photograph the man's appearance by video-link was refused.

Housing First team leader Nicola Fleming told the NZ Herald the agency was due to meet with the deceased woman today.

Housing First supports people who have been homeless to access housing quickly.

slgkqxx7r2ssi6j2rguethedfm.jpg A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park off Hawke St. Photo: George Heard

It has been working with her since 2020. But Fleming said the woman disengaged in August last year.

The woman was spotted in the community about five weeks ago and two staff members visited her after receiving a tip-off on Wednesday.

"It's very upsetting," Fleming said.

"We have a lot of staff that worked with her so we shared a karakia this morning."

Part of the car park and nearby Carnaby Lane was cordoned off by police on Thursday. A police tent has been put up in the car park between Coupland’s Bakery and the Countdown. Officers have been searching the car park. The scene examination will continue today.

- By Devon Bolger