Man in court after Christchurch assault

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious assault in central Christchurch at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Tce about 2.30am on Saturday after a man was allegedly king hit.

The man was knocked unconscious and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The 27-year-old man was taken into custody by police who spotted him a short time later on Manchester St.

He appeared in court on Saturday on a charge of grievous bodily harm and will appear again later this month.