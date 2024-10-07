Monday, 7 October 2024

Man in court after Christchurch assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A 27-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious assault in central Christchurch at the weekend.

    Emergency services were called to Oxford Tce about 2.30am on Saturday after a man was allegedly king hit.

    The man was knocked unconscious and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

    The 27-year-old man was taken into custody by police who spotted him a short time later on Manchester St.

    He appeared in court on Saturday on a charge of grievous bodily harm and will appear again later this month.

    RNZ