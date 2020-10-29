Man in court charged with intent to commit rape in Upper Riccarton

A 45-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court today on three charges of assault with intent to commit rape in Upper Riccarton this morning.

The Christchurch man will face three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation (strangulation/suffocation).

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said "the five women at the centre of the incidents showed extreme courage and police are providing them with support".

"Despite these traumatic events, thanks to the actions of these women, we were able to mobilise our staff to the area quickly and locate the suspect."

Police thanked members of the public who provided information.

"We are also conducting scene examinations at several Upper Riccarton properties today."

This morning, police said they had received reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.

Anyone with information should get in touch with the Operation Linen investigation team via 105 and quote file number 201029/8070.