Thursday, 29 October 2020

Man in court charged with intent to commit rape in Upper Riccarton

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A 45-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court today on three charges of assault with intent to commit rape in Upper Riccarton this morning.

    The Christchurch man will face three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation (strangulation/suffocation).

    Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said "the five women at the centre of the incidents showed extreme courage and police are providing them with support".

    "Despite these traumatic events, thanks to the actions of these women, we were able to mobilise our staff to the area quickly and locate the suspect."

    Police thanked members of the public who provided information.

    "We are also conducting scene examinations at several Upper Riccarton properties today."

    This morning, police said they had received reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.

    Anyone with information should get in touch with the Operation Linen investigation team via 105 and quote file number 201029/8070.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter