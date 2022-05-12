Man critical after alleged assault in Linwood

A man is in a critical condition after an alleged assault in Christchurch overnight.

Police received reports of a disorder incident on Worchester St in Linwood around 11.30pm.

A police spokesperson said a man was critically injured during the disorder and was taken to hospital.

A 31-year man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.