Thursday, 12 May 2022

Man critical after alleged assault in Linwood

    A man is in a critical condition after an alleged assault in Christchurch overnight.

    Police received reports of a disorder incident on Worchester St in Linwood around 11.30pm.

    A police spokesperson said a man was critically injured during the disorder and was taken to hospital.

    A 31-year man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

    NZ Herald

