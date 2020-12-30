Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Man critical after Christchurch assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A man sustained serious head injuries in an assault at a suburban Christchurch address last night.

    Police were called to a property at Newmark St, Bishopdale, about midnight and found the man in a critical condition.

    He was rushed to hospital and remains there today.

    Detective Inspector Mike Ford was appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

    "Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use," he said.

    "Police would also like to speak to the family and friends of the injured man.

    "We will be conducting a scene examination at the address and speaking with witnesses at the scene."

    If you know more about the attack, contact police via the non emergency reporting line 105.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter