Man critically injured after road rage stabbing at Christchurch intersection

Photo: Chrislynchmedia.com

A driver is in a critical condition after being stabbed outside a Christchurch car wash.

Detective Sergeant James Haigh said the stabbing happened near the business on Clarence St and Blenheim Rd in Riccarton at 5.40pm on Thursday.

"Two cars were at the red lights on Clarence St when a male has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car."

The offender then fled, Haigh said.

The victim remained in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition. The victim was in a red vehicle.

Det Sgt Haigh said an investigation was under way and they were appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has footage of it.