Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass Rds, shortly before 11pm on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said one person was found dead at the scene.

    It is understood a 20-year-old man was killed when the two vehicles crashed head-on.

    Two other people have moderate to serious injuries after the crash.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said three ambulances attended the crash.

    He said two people, one in a serious condition and another with moderate injuries, were transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    The serious crash unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the police spokesperson said.

     

     

