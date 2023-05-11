Man filmed young boys in public changing rooms across Christchurch

The father of a young boy who was secretly filmed in a changing room while naked says he is thankful his son is naïve to the “evil” of this world.

He is now trying to teach his son that despite what happened, the world can still be a safe and good place.

Andrew North, 59, appeared in Christchurch District Court on Thursday for sentencing after filming naked young boys naked in public changing rooms.

One of the victim’s fathers told the court North almost ruined his son’s love for sport and his perception of the world.

But he is thankful that while he has explained what North did was wrong, his young son still did not fully understand.

According to the summary of facts, North filmed boys aged 6 to 12 years old in multiple bathrooms at sports facilities around Christchurch.

He hid his phone in a bag to discreetly capture the recordings.

North did this on multiple occasions for almost a year. When he was arrested police found the videos on his phone which were all classified as objectionable.

North admitted to police the videos were for his own personal gratification, and he regretted doing it. The court heard there was no evidence North shared or distributed the publications, something Judge Raoul Neave said was a “small mercy”.

Many of the victims were unaware of North’s offending, with one father only finding out after his son told him about “the man” in the changing rooms.

North’s lawyer Rupert Ward said his client was “very, very remorseful” and has “woken up” to the impact his offending has had on his victims.

Ward said North had a “pro-social” family and has paid a “tremendous price” because of his actions. He has lost his employment and tainted relationships.

He said North wanted to address his “deeply unhealthy addiction” and to apologise to all those affected.

“There are absolutely no winners in this situation. The only positive side to this is that the victims are not, we hope and pray, going to suffer any long-term impact from the offending as it stopped early enough,” Ward said.

Judge Neave said it was clear North’s offending was driven by his addiction and he fell “down a rabbit hole” by pursuing interests in areas where it’s “utterly illegal”.

“He’s gone further and further and further into this world and found himself stuck in this horrible place.”

While North’s offending was “disastrous” Judge Neave was not satisfied he should not be put on the child sex offenders register.

He sentenced North to two years of intensive supervision with special conditions and six months of community detention. He also ordered the forfeiture of the phone.

By Emily Moorhouse

Open Justice multimedia journalist