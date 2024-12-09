Man flown to Christchurch Hospital after 12m fall

A man is in critical condition at Christchurch Hospital after falling about 12m from a retaining wall in Queenstown.

A police spokesman said the man was found near Peninsula Rd, Kawarau Falls, at 5.25am on Sunday after falling 12m.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient was airlifted by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Sergeant Steve Watt told Stuff the 23-year-old fell about 12m from a retaining wall onto a shed, near the Hilton Hotel.

Stuff reported it is understood he had climbed the wall and fell about 3.20am on Sunday but he was not found until after 5.30am.