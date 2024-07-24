Man in his 70s attacked in Christchurch

A man in his 70s is seriously injured in hospital after being attacked in Christchurch’s Port Hills over the weekend.

The victim was visiting the area to take photos and was staying in his vehicle on Summit Rd, at the top of the Rapaki Track, police said in a statement.

“Between 11pm on Saturday night and 7am early Sunday morning he was approached and attacked by another man.”

Police believe the offender drove into the area in a “combi-style van and had two dogs with him”.

“The victim was seriously injured and remains in hospital being treated for head and facial injuries.”

Police have asked the public to help identify the offender and their vehicle.

“We are interested in any dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the Dyers Pass Road to the west side of Summit Road between 11pm Saturday and 7am on Sunday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.