Man killed in Christchurch workplace incident named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police today confirmed that Christchurch man Chesco James Krueger (33) died after the incident, which occurred at United Steel in McAlpine St, Wigram, at 2.10pm.
It is understood he was struck by a piece of steel.
United Steel group health and safety manager Benjamin Hammond said last week the company, his workmates, and friends were all deeply saddened by what had occurred.
WorkSafe is investigating the death.