Man pleads guilty to series of crimes in Christchurch

Crete Campaign Wikotu and two co-offenders pictured robbing the Northlands Mall Countdown supermarket in March 2019.

A man has admitted to a crime spree in Christchurch, several years after he was locked up in Australia.

Crete Campaign Wikotu, 39, pleaded guilty to a number of charges at Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

These included five charges of aggravated robbery and burglary, and he earlier pleaded guilty to one other burglary charge and arson.

A number of the offences happened last year, some with co-offenders.

Wikotu has targeted several residential properties, as well as a Fresh Choice supermarket, a Countdown supermarket, a Burger King restaurant, a petrol station and a Kiwibank/Postshop.

He would often be carrying a hammer or crowbar and sometimes wore items to protect his identity such as a black mask and plastic bags on his shoes.

In one incident, Wikotu broke into a residential property and stealing valuables before setting fire to a bookcase, which caused damage to the lounge and smoke damage throughout the house.

Wikotu has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on May 28.

In 2016, Wikotu was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years behind bars in Australia after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery with personal violence and six other offences at Ipswich District Court.

Wikotu robbed an IGA supermarket in West Ipswich wearing a hoodie, gloves and a cloth covering his face while brandishing the pruning saw.

He walked behind the counter, grabbed a female attendant and told her to open the till before stealing money and fleeing.

Prior to his imprisonment, Wikotu had an extensive criminal history in New Zealand, including 22 convictions for violent offences which spanned over nearly twenty years.

A defence barrister told the court Wikotu faced deportation back to New Zealand upon his release from prison and said if he managed to stay in Australia it would only be “by the skin of his teeth."

He was eligible to apply for parole in March 2017.