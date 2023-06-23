Man pleads not guilty to murder of tourist in Chch park

An Indian tourist died two days after an alleged altercation took place on April 7 on Linwood Ave, near Linwood Park. Photo: NZ Herald

A man accused of killing a tourist after an incident at a park in Christchurch has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Mewa Singh, a visitor from India, died two days after an alleged altercation near Linwood Park in the city.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch today where he entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer, Anselm Williams.

The man initially faced a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge, but a murder charge was added following the grandfather's death two days after the incident on 7 April.

The Crown has now withdrawn the grievous bodily harm charge, but the murder charge remains.

Williams had earlier raised the question of insanity for his client who was being treated at Hillmorton Hospital. On Wednesday he appeared via AVL from Christchurch Men's Prison for a bail application.

The 31-year-old was granted electronically monitored bail by Justice Rachel Dunningham and a trial date is set for 18 November, 2024, for up to two weeks.

Singh, aged in his 50s, had arrived in New Zealand from India earlier this year with his wife, to visit family.

It was the first time the couple had been able to see their son and new grandchild since Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

South Island Sikh Society member Jitender Sahi told the New Zealand Herald it was a visit the couple had spent years looking forward to.

Sahi said the man's family had been left incredibly shocked, and his grief-stricken relatives were not able to utter a word.

He said the incident had left the Indian community in Christchurch anxious and upset.

"We had a meeting with New Zealand police advisors at the Gurdwara Sahib where concerns were raised for the safety of elderly relatives visiting from overseas."

- Emily Moorhouse, Open Justice reporter