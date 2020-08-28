Man seriously injured after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in Christchurch last night.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Grahams Rd, near Memorial Ave, in Burnside about 9.30pm on Thursday.
A St John spokesman said a man was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the crash.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews attended the crash.