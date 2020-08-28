Friday, 28 August 2020

Man seriously injured after crash

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were called to the incident on Grahams Rd, near Memorial Ave, in Burnside about 9.30pm on Thursday.

    A St John spokesman said a man was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews attended the crash.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter