Saturday, 9 July 2022

Man shot in Christchurch

    Police are responding to an incident in Hornby. Photo: NZ Herald
    A man has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital after being shot at an address in Rolleston this morning.

    Police were called to the incident at 11.40am and a spokesperson told the Herald they were working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

    "Initial indications are that the incident involved people known to each other. At this early stage of our inquiries, there is no further information available."

    A St John ambulance spokesperson told the Herald the patient had been taken from the scene to Christchurch Hospital.

    They were unable to be specific about the nature of the patient's injuries.
     

    NZ Herald

