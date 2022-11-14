Man stabbed multiple times while walking dog in Christchurch park, offender on the run

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Pages Rd, between Portchester and Farnborough Sts, about 6.20am on Monday.A police spokesperson said they were looking for an offender.
“This is a relatively busy road, and it’s possible someone witnessed this event or captured it on dashcam.”
A police cordon has been set up on the stretch of Pages Rd, with police congregated outside the entrance to Velocity Go Karts.
A neighbour on Pages Rd spoken to by the NZ Herald said Bexley Park, where police have congregated, is popular with dog walkers.
”There’s a dog park there, a playground - it’s a very popular place,” one said.
Bexley Park is a large ground, incorporating a BMX club, a Go Kart track and soccer field.
Terry Conley Sports Fields, which is a section of the park where the soccer fields and clubhouses are located, has been taped off by police and a vehicle is guarding the cordon.
One staff member told The Herald a dog handler was also at the park.
-By Nathan Morton