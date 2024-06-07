Man taken to Christchurch Hospital after being hit by vehicle

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in central Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to Fitzgerald Ave, near Tuam St just after 4pm on Thursday.
A St John spokesman told chrislynchmedia.com they responded with an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.
One person was assessed at the scene and taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
It comes a day after a pedestrian died in hospital as a result of their injuries after being hit by a car on Riccarton Rd.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm on Tuesday.
The pedestrian died on Wednesday.