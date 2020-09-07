Monday, 7 September 2020

Man took to Facebook before being allegedly killed by neighbour after noise complaint

    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch District Court. Photo: File
    A Christchurch man took to social media about his noise complaint - minutes before he was allegedly killed by a neighbour.

    Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am on Sunday, where a 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

    He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

    A 31-year-old, who's been granted interim name suppression, was arrested at the scene - and appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning charged with killing him.

    It's understood the pair were neighbours.

    About 20 minutes before the victim's death - he posted on Facebook that a local security company didn't investigate his noise complaint properly.

    He says they stopped at a nearby intersection - then drove away.

     

    NZ Herald

     

