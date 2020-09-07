Man took to Facebook before being allegedly killed by neighbour after noise complaint

Christchurch District Court. Photo: File

A Christchurch man took to social media about his noise complaint - minutes before he was allegedly killed by a neighbour.

Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am on Sunday, where a 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

A 31-year-old, who's been granted interim name suppression, was arrested at the scene - and appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning charged with killing him.

It's understood the pair were neighbours.

About 20 minutes before the victim's death - he posted on Facebook that a local security company didn't investigate his noise complaint properly.

He says they stopped at a nearby intersection - then drove away.