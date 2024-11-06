Man on trial for murder of Chch real estate agent sacks lawyers

Tingjun Cao in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo: Pool / Iain McGregor

The man accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has sacked his lawyers and is representing himself at his High Court trial.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 53, sat at a table between his former defence counsel and a trio of translators on Wednesday morning.

Justice Lisa Preston told the jury Cao planned to conduct his own defence and that she believed it was in the interests of justice to proceed with the trial.

His former defence lawyers, Colin Eason and Joshua Macleod, were appointed standby counsel.

Preston told the jury that meant they could help Cao with a range of duties, such as cross-examining witnesses, and advising on questions of law and appropriate behaviour in court.

She said there was no change in Cao's position from the beginning of his trial - that he says the evidence does not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The Crown argued that Cao murdered Yanfei Bao on the day she vanished - 19 July, 2023 - after arranging to meet her at a home for sale in Hornby.

On Wednesday morning, police dive squad member Seda Clayton-Greene gave evidence about searches following Bao's disappearance, including of an effluent pond at a Greenpark farm.

Senior Sergeant Paul Manhire later gave evidence about the discovery of Bao's body in a shallow grave along a treeline in July.

The trial, which is in its third week at the High Court in Christchurch, has been punctuated by a number of adjournments. It was initially set down for six weeks.