Man who allegedly abducted 9-year-old girl dies in prison

A man arrested and charged with abducting a young girl in Christchurch last weekend has been found dead in prison.

The man was on remand after appearing in the Christchurch District Court on Monday accused of abducting the 9-year-old.

On Saturday, the man, who was in his 60s, met the girl, then unlawfully took her away with intent to have sexual connection with her, the court documents say.

The man also faced cannabis-related charges and was due back in court next month.

Corrections told The Press he was remanded in a prison health unit and was not in a double-bunked cell.

He died about 3.45am on Thursday.

The Press reported Corrections' officers and health staff gave him first aid and called an ambulance, but he was not able to be revived.

Prison acting general manager Claire Walls told The Press an independent Corrections Inspectorate investigation was under way into the death.

-Allied Media