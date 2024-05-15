Man who fled police arrested during raid

Police arrested a 24-year-old man at a property on Domain Tce. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Armed police have arrested a 24-year-old who sparked a manhunt in Christchurch yesterday after an incident in Addington.

The man was taken into custody on a range of charges, including threatens to kill, after armed police raided a property on Domain Tce in Spreydon this morning.

The 24-year-old was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, a police spokesperson said.

It comes after armed police were called to "a family harm matter where a person was reported to have a firearm" at a Barrington St property about 1pm yesterday.

Police said yesterday two people from the address were helping them locate a person of interest.

One person involved in the incident was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Nearby residents on Barrington St were evacuated during the incident and Addington Te Kura Taumatua school was briefly placed in lockdown.

The New Zealand Herald reported the man allegedly pulled a gun during the incident and evaded police by fleeing in a taxi moments before officers arrived on the scene.