Marylands School abuses: Order's leader apologises

    Timothy Graham speaks at the Abuse in Care inquiry. Photo: Screenshot / RNZ
    The head of the St John of God Catholic Order in Oceania has apologised to the survivors of historical abuse at Marylands School in Christchurch.

    Brother Timothy Graham is giving evidence to the Abuse in Care inquiry in Auckland.

    The Royal Commission is investigating abuse at the school for boys with learning disabilities between 1955 and '84.

    Brother Graham said the order had heard the pain and anger from survivors and profoundly apologised to all who were hurt or harmed.

    "I acknowledge the courage of these men and women and all those they represent, who have been harmed in any way by the brothers of St John of God.

    "I and the brothers have heard your pain and your anger."

    Graham said the services of the Order should have been places of nurturing and safety for vulnerable young people.

    "The fact they were places of sexual, physical or psychological abuse, is horrific and indefensible."

    He said he had listened with a heavy heart to the testimonies of the survivors appearing before the Royal Commission and has reflected deeply on their written statements.

     
    RNZ

     

