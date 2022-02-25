Massive spike in Covid cases; five further deaths

There are 12,011 new community Covid cases in NZ today, including 487 in Canterbury and South Canterbury combined.

Five more people linked to the virus have died, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Case numbers have almost doubled from yesterday's 6137 in New Zealand and 243 in Canterbury and South Canterbury as the Omicron outbreak surges across the country.

The ministry said the rise is not unexpected, given the ongoing spread of Omicron and wider testing from the combined use of rapid antigen tests (RATs) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There are 237 people in hospital with the virus today - including two in Canterbury - and three in ICU.

Three people are in hospital in the southern region.

Today's deaths were in North Shore (2), Waikato (2) and Tauranga (1).

New community cases found by PCR tests are in Northland (46), Auckland (1,565), Waikato (388), Bay of Plenty (279), Lakes (23), Hawke’s Bay (54), MidCentral (112), Whanganui (13), Taranaki (37), Tairāwhiti (34), Wairarapa (10), Capital and Coast (182), Hutt Valley (85), Nelson Marlborough (79), Canterbury (355), South Canterbury (13), Southern (524), West Coast (6); Unknown (1)

Cases identified using RATs are in Northland (87), Auckland (6,403), Waikato (544), Bay of Plenty (338), Lakes (140), Hawke’s Bay (40), MidCentral (41), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (11), Tairāwhiti (18), Wairarapa (4), Capital and Coast (77), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (23), Canterbury (114), South Canterbury (5), Southern (343), West Coast (3); Unknown (7)

There were also 19 cases at the border today.

There has now been 39,413 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The ministry said both the case numbers and number of people in hospital are another reminder that getting vaccinated is the best defence against the virus.

There were 25,461 booster doses given yesterday, as well as 523 first doses, 1101 second doses, 179 third primary doses, 1657 paediatric first doses and 178 paediatric second doses.

Today's numbers come after New Zealand moved into phase three of its pandemic response last night.

Under phase three, only confirmed cases and household contacts of a confirmed case need to isolate for 10 days.

A disparity between the new isolation rules and the border rules announced earlier this month has been flagged by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Despite isolation requirements changing, people travelling under the new border rules from February 27 would get to skip MIQ but would still need to self-isolate.

Bloomfield has advised the Government of the matter.

A PCR test will also no longer be required to verify positive RAT results - and RATs will be available across the country from testing sites, GPs, pharmacies and within workplaces.

People will be able to self-report positive results and notify contacts.

RATs will be free to those who require them for testing or available for purchase for about $8 to $10.

Earlier today, Covid-19 Response MInister Chris Hipkins announced school students, whether unvaccinated or not, will be able participate in all school activities.

Gathering limits will also no longer apply to school activities such as sport when there are unvaxxed students.

Vaccination rates for all DHBs (percentage of eligible people aged 12 +)

Northland DHB: first dose (90.3%); second dose (87.8%); boosted (67.9%)

Auckland Metro DHB: first dose (97.3%); second dose (96.1%); boosted (65.6%)

Waikato DHB: first dose (95.3%); second dose (93.4%); boosted (65.3%)

Bay of Plenty DHB: first dose (95.3%); second dose (93.2%); boosted (66%)

Lakes DHB: first dose (93.6%); second dose (91.3%); boosted (66.7%)

MidCentral DHB: first dose (96.8%); second dose (95.1%); boosted (71.4%)

Tairāwhiti DHB: first dose (93.3%); second dose (90.6%); boosted (67.4%)

Whanganui DHB: first dose (92.4%); second dose (90.4%); boosted (72.3%)

Hawke’s Bay DHB: first dose (97.2%); second dose (95.1%); boosted (69.9%)

Taranaki DHB: first dose (94.8%); second dose (93%); boosted (66.1%)

Wairarapa DHB: first dose (96.7%); second dose (95%); boosted (73.6%)

Capital & Coast DHB: first dose (98.7%); second dose (97.8%); boosted (76.4%)

Hutt Valley DHB: first dose (96.9%); second dose (95.6%); boosted (73.2%)

Nelson Marlborough DHB: first dose (96.8%); second dose (95.3%); boosted (75.2%)

West Coast DHB: first dose (93%); second dose (91.1%); boosted (72.5%)

Canterbury DHB: first dose (99.8%); second dose (98.6%); boosted (70.6%)

South Canterbury DHB: first dose (95.4%); second dose (94.1%); boosted (73.6%)

Southern DHB: first dose (97.8%); second dose (96.5%); boosted (73.5%)

