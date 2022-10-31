Mauger welcomes 363 new citizens from 51 countries to Christchurch

Mayor Phil Mauger welcomes the new citizens. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has welcomed 363 people to the city in his first official citizenship ceremony.

The ceremony, which was the biggest ever in the city, was held in the Douglas Lilburn Auditorium at the Town Hall because of the number of people taking part.

The 363 new citizens came from 51 different countries, including Afghanistan, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Iran, Ireland, Kenya, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Mauger, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Chrissy Mauger, says it was a great occasion.

"We both loved it. I have been to a Citizenship Ceremony before, but this was my first as Mayor.

"It was a real privilege for Chrissy and me to welcome so many new Kiwis and to share such a special, happy occasion with them.

"It was amazing to have so many people from so many different countries all choosing to become New Zealand citizens and make Christchurch their home.

"They were so happy to become New Zealanders.

"It reinforces how multi-cultural our city is becoming.

"As mayor, I want to help make sure that everyone who chooses to live and do business in Christchurch feels welcome, safe and part of our city," Mauger says.