Mayor criticises Arts Centre management

Photo: Arts Centre

The Arts Centre has repeatedly threatened to make Christchurch City Council take over the financially beleaguered hub if it doesn't get more money, Mayor Phil Mauger says.

Now Mauger wants information on what would happen if the city council did just that. The Arts Centre Trust has said it cannot survive without more funding.

The trust said it needs between $1.8 million and $2.2 million more a year.

The Arts Centre is a year into a three-year funding deal in which it receives $110,000 annually from the council for arts' programmes.

At a workshop on Tuesday, city councillors were given an update on a financial report on the Arts Centre by Deloitte and council staff.

The report showed the Arts Centre needs more funding, but it could also save money in some areas, Deloitte partner Scott McClay said.

Phil Mauger. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

One area it could save money in the short term was by deferring funding of depreciation for a couple of years, McClay said.

That would reduce the amount of additional funding needed to about $900,000.

Mauger said the Arts Centre had consistently taken the narrowest view of its legislative responsibility possible, and chosen to minimise its duty to do things and develop and maintain a sustainable and financially viable organisation.

The Arts Centre is governed by an act, which says it should foster, promote and facilitate interest and involvement in art, culture, creativity, the creative industries, and education.

"Given that context, if the court intervenes, wouldn't it be simpler for the court to find new trustees to implement a fuller understanding of the act, or if the council assumed ownership wouldn't one of our possible actions [be] to similarly just appoint new trustees who can do the job."

Council staff said they had been in discussions with the council's lawyers, Buddle Finlay, in the event that the council did agree to take on the Arts Centre buildings.

They were checking to see if the Arts Centre legislation would allow for council control, and how it would need to be structured.

In March, the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora director Philip Aldridge said there was no alternative to dissolving the trust without council support.

"It's just a reality of the numbers. Without the grant, the directors of the trust would not have confidence, that we would be a going concern and the only option for them as directors would be to initiate the process of dissolving the trust. It's not meant to be a threat, but it's 'please, do you recognise that this is the only alternative?'."

Councillor Aaron Keown also asked staff to provide information on the option of taking control of the Arts Centre and combining its governance with the Canterbury Museum.

He asked if the Arts Centre could be funded as part of the museum levy.

The Arts Centre Trustees will make a presentation to the city council on Thursday in a bid for more funding from the Long Term Plan.