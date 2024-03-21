Meet Peter Burling and the stars of SailGP at Riverside Market

Photo: Supplied

The stars of SailGP will attend a public signing session the night before race day in Christchurch.

The SailGP Signing Session at Riverside Market from 6.30pm-7.15pm on Friday will give people the chance to meet New Zealand sailor Peter Burling and some of the best sailors in the world.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will be held from Saturday to Sunday on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.

As part of the Grand Prix, there will also be live performances from Dave Dobbyn on Saturday at the Platinum Lawn and Shapeshifter on Sunday at the same stage.

The Christchurch leg is the ninth stop on the SailGP calendar. Live coverage of the SailGP Grand Prix will be on Three and ThreeNow.

SailGP Signing Session

Riverside Market

6.30pm – 7.15pm

Friday, March 22, 2024