Members wanted for new walking, running group on peninsula

Check out the Peninsula Runners & Walkers Facebook page to join the group. Photo: Supplied / Stephanie Grace

A new Banks Peninsula walking and running group aims to connect people in the great outdoors.

The group is the idea of Pigeon Bay resident Steph Berry who asked if anyone was interested in coming together and received plenty of positive responses.

The group now numbers 30 and the first gathering is planned soon.

Berry said she expected numbers to build and for the group to grow organically over time.

Running and walking could happen weekly, fortnightly or monthly and very much depended on what people wanted to do.

“I’ve set the group up, but the idea is that anyone can organise things and can go at their own pace and distance,’’ she said.

Steph Berry striding out in Flea Bay. Photo: Supplied

Berry has previously organised walking and running groups when she lived in Kaiapoi.

She had also coached kids and taken them on tramping experiences and been involved with a running group in Oxford.

A former keen runner and mountain biker, she has an auto immune disease and is just getting back into walking.

“It’s nice to have other people to run or walk with. My husband is a runner and has no-one to run with on the peninsula, so I decided it’s time to get the word out because there must be other people in the same situation.’’

Berry said there had been a disconnect in the community in recent years and bringing like-minded people together in the outdoors was a positive step forward, which offered a sense of community.

The peninsula had some great areas to explore and afterwards people could take out the Thermos and sit and chat over a cuppa.

-By Mick Jensen