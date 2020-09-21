Men charged with attempted murder after alleged drive-by shooting

Photo: File

Three men have been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting in Christchurch on Saturday.

Joshua James Mackay, 25, Levi Cheyenne Dronsfield, 27, and Andrej Michael Schwaab, 27, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning.

Police were called to the Hereford St site about 2pm on Saturday after reports a man had received a gunshot wound.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A firearm believed to have been used during the incident had been recovered.

While no one else was being sought in relation to the incident, police appealed for witnesses they had not yet spoken with to come forward.

The three men have been charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a .22 sawn-off rifle. Dronsfield has also been charged with cultivating cannabis.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.