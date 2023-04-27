Men convicted on dozens of charges over drink-spiking and sexual assault

Police said the women deserved praise for coming forward and reliving their ordeal in court, five years later. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

First published on RNZ

Christchurch police have praised the courage of young women who came forward after being drugged and sexually assaulted at a bar and restaurant, following the conviction of two men on dozens of charges.

The men, whose names remain suppressed as a result of a High Court appeal, were convicted of 68 charges including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and drink-spiking, following a two-month, judge-alone trial.

They used a WhatsApp group to discuss their crimes and filmed an explicit video.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the women deserved praise for coming forward and reliving their ordeal in court, five years later.

"You've got to really feel for the victims. This has hung over their heads, they've gone through important stages of their lives and they've had this burning away in the back of their mind.

"Some have subsequently got married and had kids, and then had to come back to court and have the courage to get up and outline again what happened to them five years ago. They've been incredibly courageous."

A third man was acquitted on all but a minor drug charge, and a fourth will stand trial next week.

Police launched Operation Sinatra in 2018 when two women told police they had been drugged and sexually assaulted after a night out socialising.

A subsequent police appeal resulted in more women coming forward to complain about drink-spiking and sexual assaults at Mama Hooch bar.

In the end, 30 women and two men were involved in the district court case.

Anderson said the complainants described "a night like no other".

"Some of the effects included things like blackouts, not being in control of their body. Some have described feeling like being under water."

The WhatsApp group offered an unfiltered view of the men's behaviour, Anderson said.

"A lot of it was very graphic. A lot of it talked about how they targeted the victims and the way they thought of some of the women they targeted was quite derogatory."

Victims advocate Ruth Money said the men's crimes were deplorable.

"They have illegally plied women and men with substances so they could have their own way with them. It's absolutely repugnant.

"The messages that came out in evidence about how they conducted their predatory behaviour - New Zealanders should be very concerned that this is happening in our community.

"We should be very thankful to the brave survivors who disclosed it and the amazing mahi of the police and Crown."

Money said sexual assault cases involving video content were increasingly common.

"It's absolutely horrific from a survivor perspective and it's the ultimate in abuse and control. They are stupefying their survivors, they're assaulting them and they're recording it so they can share it among their so-called friends. It's absolutely deplorable."

Long time coming

The convictions came after lengthy delays for legal and logistical reasons, and because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Money said justice had been a long time coming for the complainants, who were effectively tied to the trauma of the offending for years.

"It's a mammoth effort for every survivor sadly to go through this and so late in the piece after the gross offending."

Money said she was concerned for the wellbeing of other unidentified women who had been attacked, or those who had chosen not to go through the court process.

"We hope that those survivors are getting the help that they need ... Sexual violence is an epidemic, it's happening all the time, and we need to have those conversations to get this stuff out of the shadows."

Money said blanket suppression orders covering the trial were frustrating, but a careful, diligent approach was in the interests of justice.

The men will be sentenced in July.