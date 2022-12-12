Men sought after stabbing in New Brighton

Police are looking for two men who may be able to help with their investigation into a stabbing at New Brighton on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred about 5.50pm outside a bar in New Brighton Mall.

Detective Mike McKellow said there was an altercation between two men and the victim. One of the men then allegedly stabbed the victim.

McKellow said the victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital to undergo surgery and he remains there in a stable condition.

"Police are hoping that someone will recognise the two men in these pictures.

"One suspect is described as being caucasian, of tall build, and was wearing a basketball singlet.

"The second suspect is described as being Maori or Polynesian and may have had facial tattoos.

"We are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

"As you can see in the CCTV images (above) there were people very close by when the incident occurred.

"We are keen to speak with them to see if they can assist our investigation team," McKellow said.

Anyone with information should phone the police on 105, quoting file number 221210/9321, or anonymously contact 0800 555 111.