Mental health agency reports increase of inquiries due to Covid-19 job losses

The normalisation of mental health problems means there is an increased willingness to seek help, Beth Nobes says. Photo: Unsplash / Nik Shuliahin

An agency helping Cantabrians with mental health problems is starting to see an increase in inquiries from people who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

With the wage subsidy and mortgage deferral scheme having been extended, many households had managed to keep the wolves from the door for now.

But others had already been laid off and were under huge financial pressure.

Mental Health Advocacy and Peer Support head Beth Nobes said it has seen the number of people approaching them for help double recently.

"The people who are losing their jobs now, these people have never, they've never not had a job.

"They've always been the one who chose to change jobs. This is going to be hugely impacting on people who've never had this distress before."

The normalisation of mental health problems meant there was an increased willingness to seek help, she said.