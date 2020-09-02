Wednesday, 2 September 2020

8.25 am

Meth found at Christchurch property after police pursuit, three arrested

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: ODT File
    Several people have been arrested after methamphetamine was found at a Christchurch property following a police chase last night.

    A police spokesperson said officers attempted to pull a vehicle over on Johns Rd, Belfast, about 8.50pm on Tuesday and the ensuing pursuit was quickly abandoned.

    However, police tracked the vehicle back to a Belfast property, where an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was found and three people were arrested.

    A 52-year-old man has been charged with obstructing police and assault, a 26-year-old man has been charged with resisting police and supplying/dealing methamphetamine and a 29-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possessing an offensive weapon and resisting police.

    They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

     

     

