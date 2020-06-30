Metrocard only $5 from July 1

Environment Canterbury is lowering the price of a Metrocard to $5 from July 1.

With a Metrocard, bus fares are 25 per cent cheaper than paying by cash.

Metrocards have been free for the month of June to help encourage continued contactless payments as part of ECan's Covid-19 response.

Said Environment Canterbury transport portfolio lead Councillor Phil Clearwater: “We are happy to have confirmed funding through our 2020/21 Annual Plan process to be able to bring the price of a Metrocard down permanently to $5, after the free offer comes to an end."

Metrocards were previously priced at $10.

“Paying with a Metrocard gets you access to cheaper fares – at least 25 per cent lower than cash fares – along with other benefits.

“Lowering the cost of Metrocards will in turn help make cheaper public transport accessible to more of our community,'' said Cr Clearwater.