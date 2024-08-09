Mint retirement plan: Fearless canine took down 281 offenders during police career

Mint is looking forward to a well-deserved retirement. Photo: Senior Constable Jacqui Manson / Ten One Magazine

Highly skilled, fearless and a bit of a goofball - that's how Canterbury police dog Mint will be remembered.

Mint has proudly served the community for six years as an operational police dog and in various other roles.

Photo: Senior Constable Jacqui Manson / Ten One Magazine

He hit the ground running after graduation in 2018, tracking and catching a burglar on his very first shift.

That was just the start of his eventful and successful career.

During his time as a police dog, Mint served with the armed offenders' squad, special tactics group and a police dog handler.

He has attended 3083 jobs and apprehended 281 offenders.

But now it is time for him to retire and put his paws up at his new home with a former police dog handler.

Mint will now spend his retirement eating Vegemite toast for breakfast, sleeping inside the house and occasionally on someone's bed.

Ten One Magazine