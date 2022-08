Have you seen Boston? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen in Christchurch late last night.

The public have been asked to help locate 13-year-old Boston who went missing from the Mairehau area.

He was last seen about 11.30pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Boston might be driving a Black Holden Vectra, the spokesperson said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, phone police on 111 and quote file number 220802/5737.