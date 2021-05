13-year-old Jordan has been found safe and well. Photo: NZ Police

A teenager who went missing in Christchurch yesterday evening has been found safe and well.

Jordan (13) was reported as missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.

Police advised they were seeking the teen, saying his loved ones "are very concerned for his wellbeing".

Late last night police said he had been found safe and well, and they thanked the public for their help.