Missing Christchurch woman found

Jin-Yun Zeng, 71, has been found. Photo: Police

A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Christchurch on Monday has been found.

Jin-Yun Zeng was reported missing after last being seen in Riccarton on Monday afternoon.

But this morning Canterbury Police said Zeng has been located.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Christchurch boy Monti is still missing from his home in Phillipstown.

Police said Monti was last seen on Monday, September 12.

At the time he went missing, Monti was wearing a black jacket and school trousers. He has a distinctive mark on his left eyelid.

Monti’s family and police are concerned for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home, the police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Monti or has information about where he might be should call 105 and quote file number 220912/5911.