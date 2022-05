Burwood teenager Madaysha has been located safe and well. Photo: Police

A 14-year-old Christchurch girl who went missing a week ago has been found safe and well.

Madaysha was reported missing from her Burwood home after she was last seen on May 12.

Police made a public appeal this week for sightings of the teen.

This morning a police spokesperson thanked members of the public for their assistance in helping to find her.